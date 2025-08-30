Elvish Yadav-Mahira Sharma Viral Video: Are The Bigg Boss Stars DATING? BB OTT 2 Winner Sets Record Straight

Photo Credit: Instagram/@elvish_yadav, @mahirasharma

Elvish Yadav-Mahira Sharma Dating Rumors: They rose to fame through the nation's biggest reality show... And now, Elvish Yadav and Mahira Sharma are back in the spotlight, this time for a reason that's got fans buzzing. While Elvish Yadav etched his name in Bigg Boss history as the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Mahira Sharma became a household name after her popular stint in Bigg Boss 13.

Known for their strong personalities and ever-growing fan bases, both stars have continued to dominate the digital space. But recently, it's not just their professional lives that are making headlines; it's their chemistry off-screen that's stealing attention.

Elvish Yadav-Mahira Sharma's Viral Instagram Reel Sparks Dating Rumors

The rumor mill went into overdrive after Elvish Yadav and Mahira Sharma shared a sizzling Instagram reel, where they struck romantic poses and recreated the soulful track 'Deewaniyat' from Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa's much-anticipated film Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat. The dreamy visuals, soft glances, and undeniable chemistry have left fans wondering - Are Elvish and Mahira more than just co-stars?

Dressed to perfection and framed in soft lighting, their effortless chemistry has taken fans by surprise. The comment section was instantly flooded with heart emojis, fire reactions, and the ultimate question, "Are they dating?"

Elvish and Mahira captured everyone's attention with their viral Instagram reel. Fans were eagerly watching both their feeds for more hints, hoping to decode the nature of their relationship.

Are Elvish Yadav & Mahira Sharma Dating? Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner Clears The Air

After a whirlwind of speculations, fan edits and link-up buzz, Elvish Yadav finally broke his silence on the same. Putting the record straight, the reality show star clarified that it was just a promotional reel, nothing more.

In the wee hours of Saturday (Aug 30), Elvish took to his Twitter (now 'X') handle, and wrote, "Promotional reel hai guys itna serious mt hua karo (sic)"

Previously, Mahira was entangled in a link-up rumor with Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj. For those unversed, Mahira Sharma was earlier in a relationship with her BB13 co-contestant Paras Chhabra, but they parted ways in April 2023.