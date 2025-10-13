Elvish Yadav Reveals His Favourite Contestant From Rise And Fall, Says “I Want Akriti Negi to Win The Show”

As the much-awaited Rise and Fall finale approaches, social media is buzzing with excitement and fans just got a major surprise! YouTube star and reality show winner Elvish Yadav has officially come out in support of Akriti Negi, calling her one of the most deserving contestants this season.

Elvish, who enjoys a massive fan following across platforms, shared a heartfelt message for Akriti on his social media. Praising her journey and gameplay, he said, "Akriti, aap acha khel rahe ho. Main chahta hoon aap jeeto, aur logon se appeal karta hoon ki zyada se zyada vote karein." His words instantly went viral, with fans celebrating this gesture of solidarity and flooding timelines with love for both stars.

Akriti Negi has been among the strongest and most consistent players on Rise and Fall. From handling challenging tasks to maintaining composure during emotional breakdowns, she has impressed audiences with her honesty, strategy, and emotional strength. Over the past few weeks, Akriti's name has trended several times on social media, with hashtags like #UnstoppableAkritiNegi and #VoteForAkriti gaining massive traction.

With Elvish Yadav's endorsement, the finale has now reached a whole new level of anticipation. Known for his immense influence and loyal fanbase, Elvish's support often translates into a massive surge of online engagement. Fans believe this could give Akriti a strong edge as voting intensifies in the final stretch.

Elvish's message has not only boosted Akriti's morale but also united fandoms from both camps, who are now actively promoting her victory across platforms. Comments like "Elvish x Akriti for the win" and "Systumm support Akriti" are taking over social media feeds.

As the finale inches closer, the race to the top is tighter than ever. But with Elvish Yadav's powerful words and the growing online wave behind her, Akriti Negi's journey from a determined contestant to a potential winner has truly become the story to watch this season.