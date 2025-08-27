EXCLUSIVE! Abhishek Sharrma On Celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi: The Festival Truly Comes Alive In Mumbai Like...

Ganesh Chaturthi Exclusive: Abhishek Sharrma is one of television's promising young talents. Known for bringing sincerity and depth to his performances, Abhishek has quickly carved a space for himself in viewers' hearts. Off screen, he is equally admired for his grounded personality and spiritual outlook, which shines through especially during festivals like Ganesh Chaturthi.

Ganesh Chaturthi has always held a special place in the actor's heart, and this year the celebration is even more significant as he gears up for the festival personally and in the show. Sharing his fondness for the festival Abhishek says, "I've grown up hearing about Ganesh Chaturthi, but the festival truly comes alive in Mumbai like nowhere else. I've celebrated it in different cities, but the energy and vibe here are unmatched. Those eleven days are all about togetherness; doing the pooja and aarti with family and friends, enjoying the celebrations, and of course, relishing my favorite part: modaks! More than the rituals, I feel deeply spiritually connected during this festival. Even though I consider myself spiritual in general, Ganesh Chaturthi makes me feel even closer to Bappa."

For Abhishek, the celebrations don't stop at home-they continue on set as well. Speaking about the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi special episode of Vasudha, he adds, "On set too, the celebrations continue as we gear up for a special episode. Without giving away too much, I can say that my character, Dev, is about to face a life-threatening accident. What will be interesting for the audience to watch is how Bappa becomes his guiding light and saves him in the Ganesh Chaturthi special of Vasudha."

From finding joy in modaks to experiencing a deeper spiritual connection, Abhishek Sharrma's devotion to Bappa resonates both in his personal life and through his portrayal of Dev on screen. With faith, festivity, and drama coming together, the Ganesh Chaturthi special episode of Vasudha promises to be an engaging treat for the audience.