EXCLUSIVE! Pavitra Rishta Star Puru Chibber On Priya Marathe's Demise, 'May God Give Them Strength'

Puru Chibber On Priya Marathe's Demise: Marathi television actress Priya Marathe passed away on Sunday, August 31, 2025, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Her untimely demise has left the television industry in deep shock and sorrow. Remembered for her memorable performances and warm spirit, Priya touched many lives, both on and off screen. Among those mourning her loss is Pavitra Rishta actor Puru Chibber, who shared his heartfelt condolences. Speaking exclusively to us, Puru expressed his grief and prayed for strength for Priya's family during this incredibly difficult time.

EXCLUSIVE! Puru Chibber On Priya Marathe's Demise

Mourning the loss of one of the most renowned actresses in the television industry, Puru Chibber exclusively told Filmibeat, "My condolences to the family and everyone. May God give them the strength. It's obviously, I'm sure, a very difficult time for them."

Puru further explained that he and Priya Marathe were part of Pavitra Rishta at different times. When he was working on the show, Priya was not a part of the cast.

Priya Marathe Last Social Media Post

Priya Marathe shared a very close bond with her husband. Her last post was a throwback photo with her husband Shantanu Moghe. The pictures were taken at Amer Fort, Jaipur. In the photo, Priya was seen wearing a yellow top with brown pants and her husband paired black pants with blue shirt. The late actress captioned the photo, "Amer Fort.. Jaipur #throwback Awed by the hugeness and its intricacies."

Priya was a part of first season of Comedy Circus. Morning the actress death, All Indian Cine Workers Association wrote, "It is with deep sorrow that we share the news of the untimely demise of actress Priya Marathe, who left us at the young age of just 38. She was bravely fighting cancer, but destiny had other plans." They further prayed "for her departed soul to rest in peace and extend our heartfelt condolences and strength to her family in this difficult time."