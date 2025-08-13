EXCLUSIVE! Shivam Khajuria On Secret Behind His Strong Performance In Anupamaa: I Spend Time Breaking Down...

Shivam Khajuria Exclusive: As the hit Star Plus show Anupamaa heads into some of its most emotionally charged episodes yet, one performance that's been drawing particular attention is that of Shivam Khajuria as Prem. Audiences have been quick to notice the depth, vulnerability, and authenticity he's been bringing to recent scenes, making Prem's journey even more compelling to watch.

"Haha, my home is thankfully drama-free... for now," Shivam Khajuria quips before getting candid about his process. "It's really about understanding the nuances of the character and tapping into the emotional beats that make a scene resonate. I spend time breaking down what the character is feeling in that moment-their fears, their hopes, their conflicts-and then bring that truth to the screen. It's less about drawing from my personal life and more about fully immersing myself in the character's world, so the emotions feel authentic."

With Anupamaa entering a high-voltage track, Shivam's portrayal of Prem is proving to be a driving force in keeping viewers emotionally invested. His ability to balance subtlety with raw emotion continues to make him one of the standout performers in the current storyline.

