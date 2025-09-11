Fans Visit Saru Sets To Meet Shagun Pandey; Actor Says, “The love I Receive On Set Motivates Me To Work...."

Zee TV's popular fiction show Saru continues to keep viewers hooked with its heart-tugging drama and emotional twists. In the recent episodes, as the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations unfolded, unexpected revelations in the Bajaj household left viewers on the edge of their seats. In a shocking twist, Saru (Mohak Matkar) ate a ladoo that left her suddenly dizzy. Concerned, Ved (Shagun Pandey) rushed to Chandru (Pankit Thakker), insisting on calling a doctor, while Chandru began to sense that Anika (Anushka Merchande) might be plotting to trap Saru.

Amidst this gripping on-screen drama, the charming and talented actor Shagun Pandey, who portrays Ved in Saru, recently displayed his heartfelt appreciation for the fans who took the time to visit him on set. Despite a tight shooting schedule, Shagun took a break and spent quality moments with his admirers, leaving a lasting impression with his warmth and humility. He welcomed each fan with a smile, patiently listened to their stories, took countless pictures, and ensured everyone felt special. The fans were overjoyed, their excitement and happiness lighting up the set as they cherished these unforgettable moments with the beloved actor.

Shagun Pandey said, "My fans are like an extended family to me, and their love and support mean the world. It's such a special feeling when they take time out of their lives to visit me on set. Every smile, every word of appreciation, every request for a picture, it's an emotion beyond words. Even with packed shooting schedules, connecting with them has always been a priority for me. Meeting fans in person, listening to their stories, and sharing those moments fills me with immense gratitude. The show Saru has been very close to my heart; not only has the show helped me grow as a performer, but it has also given me the chance to connect with so many incredible people. The love I receive on set motivates me to work even harder. Each fan holds a special place in my heart; they are the reason my journey as an actor is filled with joy and purpose."

While Shagun Pandey is enjoying heartfelt moments with his fans on the sets of Saru, the storyline on screen continues to stir emotions. In the upcoming episodes, it will be interesting for viewers to see how Ved and Saru's relationship will be affected as he begins to witness the changes in her, especially after she revealed quite a few things in her dizzy state.

