Festive Movie Bonanza On Shemaroo Josh: 21 Days. 21 Blockbusters

This October, from Dussehra to Diwali, your living room will be transformed into a mini theatre. With festive cheer and Bollywood magic in the air, Shemaroo Josh is rolling out 21 days of celebrations with 21 blockbuster movies, a line-up so dhamakedaar, it feels like Diwali has come early. The month promises to be a treat for film buffs, offering a line-up that spans high-octane action, laugh-out-loud comedies, swoon-worthy romances, and cult dramas, a true celebration of cinema in every flavor.

Audiences can gear up for the adrenaline rush of KGF: Chapter 1 and Animal, two films that promise unrelenting action. For those who prefer romantic stories, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar brings the sparkling chemistry of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, while Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 strikes the perfect balance of scares and laughs. Adding an earthy, mystical dimension, Kantara joins the list with its raw storytelling and cultural resonance that captured hearts across the country. And that's just a glimpse, from 2nd to 22nd October many more titles await audiences in this festive blockbuster showcase.

On Gandhi Jayanti, Shemaroo Josh will bring back the cult favorite Lage Raho Munna Bhai, the film that reintroduced Gandhigiri in a relatable, refreshing way and continues to strike a chord with audiences even today. The celebrations get even bigger as Shemaroo Josh marks the birthday of the legendary Amitabh Bachchan with Jashn-e-Bachchan, a special movie line-up showcasing some of the superstar's most unforgettable performances, a true cinematic gift for fans of the Shahenshah.

From blockbuster premieres to edge-of-the-seat action, Shemaroo Josh has packed October like a festive gift box of cinema. So, this season, light up the diyas, grab the popcorn, and let your living room turn into a cinema hall for 21 days of blockbuster celebrations!