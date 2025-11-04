Filmfare Awards 2025 Telecast Date & Time: When & Where To Watch 70th Filmfare Awards On TV?

The grandeur, glamour, and emotion of Indian cinema's most celebrated night are all set to unfold on your screens! The 70th Hyundai Filmfare Awards 2025 with Gujarat Tourism, held in the vibrant city of Ahmedabad, was a spectacular evening that shimmered with star power, nostalgia, and cinematic brilliance. From dazzling performances to heartfelt tributes, the telecast promises to capture every unforgettable moment when it airs on November 9, 2025 at 9 PM across Zee TV, Zing, and Zest channels.

Hosted by none other than Shah Rukh Khan, along with Karan Johar and Maniesh Paul, the evening delivered a confluence of entertainment and excitement. The ceremony honoured not just the esteemed actors, filmmakers, but the creative visionaries who shape cinema, writers, musicians, cinematographers, editors, and technicians from across India's four major film industries. Celebrating 70 glorious years of cinematic legacy, the Filmfare Awards 2025 was not just an ode to contemporary cinema, but a grand confluence of eras gone by. The prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Zeenat Aman and Shyam Benegal for their extraordinary contributions to Hindi cinema.

Furthermore, one of the most talked-about moments of the night was Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's timeless chemistry, as the duo recreated their most cherished on-screen moments from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Their chemistry set the stage ablaze with nostalgia and romance. In a moving tribute, Abhishek Bachchan performed to an energetic medley of classics from Amitabh Bachchan movies, including Apni Toh Jaise Taise, Khaike Paan Banaras Wala, and Jumma Chumma. Adding to the night's electric energy, Akshay Kumar brought the house down with a power-packed set featuring hits like Tum Dil Ki Dhadkan Mein Rehte Ho to Tip Tip Barsa Pani, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

The evening continued to sparkle with performances that celebrated cinema's diversity and spirit. Ananya Panday infused Gujarat's culture into her act, while Kriti Sanon paid a glamorous homage to the evergreen icon Zeenat Aman, recreating some of her most beloved songs. Siddhant Chaturvedi brought the house down with a high-voltage act that salutes Bollywood's dance legends across eras. Adding to the visual spectacle, a breathtaking drone show illuminated Ahmedabad's skyline, tracing the journey of Hindi cinema through the decades.

Adding to the nostalgia, a special segment titled 'Cine Icon Awards' paid homage to the evolution of Indian cinema through the decades, honouring timeless legends such as Bimal Roy, Dilip Kumar, and Meena Kumari from the 1950s; Nutan from the 1960s; Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, and Ramesh Sippy from the 1970s; Sridevi from the 1980s; and Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Karan Johar from the 1990s.

The telecast will also bring viewers closer to the evening's most heartfelt moments, from the audience joining Shah Rukh Khan in wishing Amitabh Bachchan a joyous birthday, to the touching scenes of Ravi Kishan and Abhishek Bachchan receiving their first-ever Filmfare Awards.

So, get ready to relive the splendour, the performances, and the passion that define Bollywood's grandest celebration. Catch the 70th Hyundai Filmfare Awards 2025 with Gujarat Tourism on November 9, at 9 PM, only on Zee TV, Zing, and Zest.