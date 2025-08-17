Firing At Elvish Yadav's Gurugram Residence; His Father Reveals SHOCKING Details In 1st Statement

In a troubling incident, Elvish Yadav's home in Gurugram was targeted by masked assailants who fired multiple shots. Fortunately, his family was unharmed. Police investigations are underway to identify the attackers.

In a shocking incident, three unidentified men fired multiple shots at the residence of Elvish Yadav, a well-known YouTuber and Bigg Boss winner, in Gurugram. The attack occurred early on Sunday morning while Yadav was not present. His family and caretaker were inside the house but fortunately remained unharmed.

According to Sandeep Kumar, PRO of Gurugram Police, "Three masked miscreants opened fire outside the residence of YouTuber and Big Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav in Gurugram's Sector 57. The incident took place at around 5.30 am. More than a dozen rounds were fired. Elvish Yadav was not at his residence at the time of the firing."

Police Investigation Underway

The police have launched an investigation into the shooting incident. Officers arrived promptly at the scene to gather forensic evidence and are currently reviewing CCTV footage from the vicinity. Legal proceedings will commence once a formal complaint is filed by Yadav's family.

The attack happened between 5:30 and 6:00 am when three men on motorcycles unleashed over two dozen bullets at Yadav's home in Sector 57 before escaping. The shots hit the lower floors of the multi-storey building where his family members were present.

No Prior Threats Reported

Yadav's father mentioned that there were no prior threats received before this attack. He stated, "We were sleeping when the attackers came on a motorcycle and started firing. There were three masked men. One was sitting on the bike, while the other two stepped down and opened fire at the house. They fired around 25 to 30 rounds and fled the scene. Elvish did not receive any threats before the incident" He further added that Elvish is currently away from Haryana for work purposes.

Elvish Yadav, aged 27, gained popularity as a YouTuber before winning Bigg Boss OTT 2 in 2023. He has a significant online following and has also featured in music videos and films.

Past Controversies

Despite his success, Elvish Yadav has been involved in controversies. Last year, he faced arrest by Noida Police for allegedly using snake venom at rave parties as a recreational drug. Although he was granted bail, he still faces charges related to this case.

The police are actively pursuing leads to identify those responsible for this brazen attack on Yadav's home. As investigations continue, authorities are working diligently to ensure justice is served.