Five Reasons Why COLORS’ ‘Pati Patni Aur Panga’ Should Be On Your Weekend Watchlist!

Mark this weekend on your calendar - a big buffet of dinnertainment is coming your way through COLORS' 'Pati Patni Aur Panga'! This weekend, the show packs in everything from filmy nostalgia and musical madness to laugh-out-loud revelations and heart-tugging confessions. With celebrity jodis stepping out of their comfort zones and hustling on the streets like everyday couples, this episode promises a rollercoaster of drama, romance, and raw emotion served piping hot. Here are five reasons why you can't miss this panga-nama!

1. Bollywood Romance Reloaded

Pati and Patni went down the nostalgia lane in true cinematic style! The stage transformed into a full-blown Bollywood set as the jodis recreated some of the most iconic screen romances. Swara and Fahad brought alive Raj Kapoor and Nargis with their rendition of Pyaar Hua Iqraar Hua. Avika and Milind recreated Shah Rukh Khan's Raj and Kajol's Simran, capturing the unforgettable train moment from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. The wrestling couple, Geeta and Pawar, portrayed the cherished bond of Rahul and Anjali from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The forever-young duo, Mamta and Sudesh Lehri, charmed everyone as Madhuri Dixit's Nisha and Salman Khan's Prem from Hum Aapke Hain Koun. Rubina and Abhinav beautifully played the beloved Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham darlings, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor. And finally, Heena and Rocky recreated the dreamy reunion of Om and Shantipriya from Om Shanti Om.

2. Retro Antakshari Vibes

If you grew up on the legendary antakshari battles, this one's a treat! The couples split into teams and belted out retro hits, danced like no one was watching, and roasted each other mid-song. The vibe was pure 90s throwback - nostalgia mixed with absolute madness and music that will have you singing along from your couch.

3. The Tarazu of Revelations

The "tarazu task" was supposed to be harmless fun until the secrets began spilling faster than the weights being added! With Rubina and Debina perched on one side, their patis balanced the scales by confessing each khami and khoobi. Debina dropped a bombshell by confessing that she once was on a video call with Gurmeet while he was shooting an intimate scene, proving that no secret is too dark for the Pati Patni Aur Panga stage.

4. Rubina & Abhinav get emotional

Among all the masti, one moment silenced the stage. A simple bag, once gifted by Abhinav at a time when he had little to give, became the centerpiece of a heart-wrenching confession. Rubina admitted she once fought with him over it, but when he revealed his struggles, she understood his love for her. Years later, that bag means more than all the luxury she owns. Watching them break down on stage, reliving their love's hardest chapter, that true love isn't about grand gestures, but about surviving the storms together.

Making candlelit dinners look like a thing of the past, our celeb couples are challenged to earn money for their own date night! With no money in hand, they hit the streets. Rocky drove an auto, Hina turned into a pani-puri queen, while Avika and Milind braved the pouring rain and hustled their way to a jaw-dropping ₹4500. Sweat, rain, and street-smart grit replaced roses and violins, making this the most raw, real, and unforgettable date ever seen on Indian television.

Nivea Body Milk Presents 'Pati Patni Aur Panga - Jodiyon Ka Reality Check' Co-Powered by Sugar Free Green, Rajdhani Besan, Cadbury Dairy Milk, Pour Home Air Fresheners, Envy Perfumes and L'Oréal Paris Hyaluron Pure. Special Partner Vikram Tea, Colgate, and Catch Masale. Associate Partner Zouk Bags, airing every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 PM, only on COLORS.