Friendship Day 2025 EXCLUSIVE | Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile Star Ayushi Khurana On Bond With Co-Stars: We Spend...

Friendship Day Exclusive: As the world celebrates Friendship Day 2025, popular TV actress Ayushi Khurana reflects on the importance of friendship in her life. Known for her role as Reet in Zee TV's ongoing show Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile, Ayushi shared a heartfelt message that beautifully captures the essence of true companionship, both on and off screen.

Speaking exclusively about her bonds with her co-stars, Ayushi said, "Friendship, to me, has always been one of the most precious parts of life." The actress revealed that during her time on the sets of Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile, she formed a strong connection with her co-stars Bharat Ahlawat and Unnati Tomar.

"We spend almost every day together while shooting, and somewhere along the way, our bond grew as friends," she shared. Recalling one memorable moment, Ayushi added, "It was a long, tiring day and I was completely drained. Bharat, as always, found a way to make me laugh until my mood completely changed, and Unnati showed up with my favourite snacks to lift my spirits."

These moments, Ayushi says, have made her realise how deeply meaningful friendships can be-even in the workplace. "It's not just about working together, it's about being there for each other in every way," she expressed.

Apart from her on-set friendships, Ayushi also mentioned having a close-knit circle of friends who have stood by her through thick and thin. "This Friendship Day, I just feel grateful for these beautiful connections, both on and off set, because they truly keep me going every single day," she concluded.

Ayushi's warm tribute to friendship is a gentle reminder that bonds formed through shared experiences and everyday kindness can last a lifetime.