From Camera To Command: India’s First Lady DOP Leads Star Plus’ Next Blockbuster Show Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi

B. R. Vijayalakshmi is a name very prominent in the Indian film industry not just because she is an ace cinematographer but because she is considered the first female director of photography in India and Asia. Marking her debut with the 1985 Tamil film Chinna Veedu, she has been a strong name in the South, working as a cinematographer for several acclaimed films. Over the years, she has also explored her creative side as a writer and director, making her one of the most versatile talents in the industry. Now, after her dominance in South cinema, she is entering the Hindi mainstream television space with her leadership and vision as the writer of the upcoming Star Plus show Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi.

B. R. Vijayalakshmi is all set to lead the upcoming Star Plus show Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi, which features Manjeet Makkar as Krishna and Divya Patil as Khushi. Unlike most television stories that continue to revolve around predictable tropes like saas-bahu conflicts, love triangles, or overdone melodrama, this show promises something truly different. The story revolves around Krishna, played by Manjeet Makkar, who is a conman who can become anything for money, while Divya Patil as Khushi is a simple istriwali who irons clothes to make a living. The story leads to how they end up in a contract marriage and how their journey sets the stage for a drama that feels both real and refreshing.

Star Plus, one of India's leading channels, continues its legacy of delivering fresh and impactful stories to television. Once again, it is set to bring another promising tale with unique characters and a refreshing storyline that breaks away from the usual tropes. With its engaging narrative, the show promises to keep audiences hooked and entertained. With Vijayalakshmi's vision at the helm, Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi aims to bring a refreshing narrative and break away from the monotony of repetitive plots, offering audiences a new-age drama with fresh perspectives on relationships and love. Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi starts from 7th October at 7pm only on Star Plus.