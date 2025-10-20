From Childhood Memories To Heartfelt Rituals, Sony SAB Stars Share How They’re Celebrating Bhai Dooj This Year

Mumbai, October 20, 2024: This Bhai Dooj, Sony SAB artists - Samridh Bawa, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Rishi Saxena, and Shrenu Parikh are celebrating the timeless bond of love, care, and camaraderie that brothers and sisters share. The festival not only strengthens this special relationship but also revives cherished memories of growing up together, the pranks, the protective moments, and the countless gestures of affection that define siblinghood. As laughter and nostalgia fill the air, the beloved stars share what this festival means to them and how they plan to make it memorable this year.

Samridh Bawa, who essays the role of Ashwin in Pushpa Impossible, said, "Bhai Dooj has always been special for us. My sister Sanchi is four years older and lives in Delhi, so we don't get to meet often because of our work. Usually, she comes home during the festive season, or I travel to Delhi to be with her. This year, I might not be able to go because of my shoot, so I've planned a surprise gift for her. Since she loves music, I'm thinking of gifting her a smartwatch, Bluetooth earbuds, or portable speakers, something that lets her enjoy her favorite songs anytime, anywhere."

Sumbul Touqueer Khan, who essays the role of Anvita in Itti Si Khushi, said, "For me, Bhai Dooj has always been about celebrating the bond of love and protection, and in my case, it's with my sister! Even though traditionally it's for brothers and sisters, my sister and I have our own version of the festival. We've been celebrating it since childhood, where she used to jokingly demand gifts from me, saying, 'Main bhi bhai se kam nahi!' (I'm no less than a brother!). We still keep that fun tradition alive. We exchange sweets, pull each other's legs, and end up laughing over our old mischiefs. For us, Bhai Dooj is less about rituals and more about celebrating the friendship and unconditional support we share as sisters."

Rishi Saxena, who essays the role of Sanjay in Itti Si Khushi, said, "Almost my entire extended family lives in Jaipur, and one thing I remember vividly is how strictly everyone followed Navratri and eagerly waited for Bhai Dooj to finally get together, have fun, and celebrate. Honestly, Bhai Dooj has always been the most fun festival for us; everyone in the family would be present, and the day was filled with laughter, games, and cards. When we were kids, all of us cousins would play cricket, sometimes a full-fledged tennis ball match in the park, or a one-tip-one-hand-out match on the terrace, depending on where we were."

Shrenu Parikh, who plays the role of Parvati in Gatha Shiv Paarivar Ki- Ganesh Kartikey, said, "Bhai Dooj has always been a special festival for me because it's one day that's entirely about my brother, Subham, and our bond. He's younger than me, but honestly, he's the one who acts more mature at times! (laughs) Growing up, our celebrations were full of fun, teasing, and lots of food. I'd lovingly boss him around, and he'd find ways to get back at me later. Even today, no matter how busy we get, we make sure to celebrate together, either in person or virtually. For me, Bhai Dooj is not just about the rituals; it's about reliving those childhood moments and reminding each other that no matter what, we'll always have each other's backs. At present, he lives in America, so we usually do not get to meet on every Bhai Dooj in person, but we happen to video call for some time, and this year I am waiting for my special gift from him."

