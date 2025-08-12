From Fasting To Festivities: Sony SAB’s Artists Honor The Divine Birth Of Lord Krishna On Janmashtami

As the nation gears up to celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna, Sony SAB's beloved artists Karuna Pandey, Abhishek Verma, Brinda Trivedi, Garima Parihar and Ashi Singh come together to share how Janmashtami continues to hold a special place in their hearts. Known for its vibrant celebrations, traditional rituals, and playful matki phod events, the festival brings with it cherished memories and a spirit of togetherness. The actors open up about the significance of this festival in their lives and how they plan to celebrate it this year.

Karuna Pandey, who essays the role of Pushpa in Pushpa Impossible, said, "Janmashtami holds a very special place in my heart. Being a Krishna bhakt, I've always felt a deep spiritual connection with Lord Krishna. Every year, I observe a fast and perform a simple yet heartfelt pooja at home. There's a beautiful sense of peace and devotion that fills the atmosphere on this day. It's not just about rituals, but about feeling closer to the divine and reflecting on his teachings of love, truth, and righteousness. Celebrating Janmashtami brings immense joy to my soul."

Abhishek Verma, who essays the role of Shaurya Sinha in Ufff...Yeh Love Hai Mushkil, said, "My mom is a devoted follower of Krishna Bhagwan. She often visits Mathura and Vrindavan, and her faith has always inspired me. As a child, she would dress me up as Krishna, and I still remember going around our society with others dressed as Radha we used to put on little performances. Those are really special memories. What I love about Krishna Bhagwan is that everyone connects with Him in their own way-some see Him as a friend, some as a brother. This festival reminds us of the different roles we play in life and how each one adds to its beauty. Whenever I get the chance, I try to visit Vrindavan with my mom. Janmashtami is a very meaningful festival for me."

Brinda Trivedi, who plays the role of Kadambari in Pushpa Impossible, said, "I usually celebrate Janmashtami with my family back home, and it's always a very special time for us. The preparations begin two days in advance with Randhan Chhath, when my mom cooks a variety of traditional dishes that we eat the next day on Shitala Saptami, setting the perfect festive mood. On Janmashtami, our home is beautifully decorated with flowers, lights, and Krishna idols, and there's a joyful buzz with visitors coming throughout the day. The highlight is the midnight Krishna Janma Pooja, when we all gather to sing bhajans, offer prayers, and welcome the divine birth with devotion. This year, though, I'll miss the celebrations at home as I'll be working. But it's still a meaningful day, I'll be doing what I love most, acting, and we're also completing 1000 episodes of Pushpa Impossible on Janmashtami. So while I won't be with my family, I'll be celebrating with my on-screen family, which is a blessing in itself."

Garima Parihar, who plays the role of Deepti in Pushpa Impossible, said, "Growing up, I used to love dressing up as Radha and taking part in little skits at school or in our society. Even now, I make it a point to decorate the temple at home and spend some quiet time with Krishna ji, reflecting on His teachings. For me, this festival is a gentle reminder of love, mischief, and the magic of devotion that keeps us grounded in the middle of life's chaos."

Ashi Singh, who plays the role of Kairi Sharma in Ufff...Yeh Love Hai Mushkil, said, "Janmashtami is one of the most joyful festivals I look forward to every year! From decorating my home with little jhankis to listening to Krishna bhajans, the energy is so pure and positive. I also keep a fast and stay up for the midnight pooja - that moment when the bells ring and we welcome Krishna ji's birth always gives me goosebumps. It's a day that fills me with peace, hope, and childlike excitement all at once."

