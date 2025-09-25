From Tulsi To Life Lessons: Smriti Irani's Powerful Advice On Knowing Your Worth

In a recent conclave, Smriti Irani was asked a curious question that eventually led to her doling out a very important and practical life lesson to everyone present. When asked about the first word that comes to mind when she thinks of her iconic character Tulsi, Smriti's response wasn't nostalgic or emotional. It was refreshingly practical. "Paycheque!" she declared without hesitation, before delivering what would become one of the most valuable pieces of career advice young professionals would hear.

Her candid response during the Q&A session was a deliberate message rooted in decades of industry experience and hard-earned wisdom. "I am saying this deliberately because I want the young girls who are in our audience today to understand this. 25 years ago, when I started my journey as a creative person, I saw a documentary of one of the legends of our creative industry who is sitting here right now. In that, he said that no matter how talented people are, they are told in their early days that you do not have the 'aukat' of having a good contract or a good pay cheque. So, if you create so much merit somewhere on the basis of your talent, negotiate your contract well. Get a good pay cheque, invest in yourself, for your future, because when troubled times come, a person suffers alone. So that's my one-word response - Pay cheque!"

Smriti's message strikes at the heart of a pervasive industry problem where talented individuals, particularly young women, are often made to feel they should be grateful for opportunities regardless of compensation. By sharing this advice publicly, she's not just reflecting on her own journey from a prominent television star to a fearless political leader with a go-getter attitude but actively encouraging the next generation to value their worth from day one.