From TV to YouTube: Balaji Telefilms Steps Into Long-Format Free Streaming With Pyaar Sey Bandhe Rishte

Balaji Telefilms is stepping into a new digital frontier with Pyaar Sey Bandhe Rishte, its first-ever long-format fiction show created exclusively for YouTube. With this landmark move, the iconic production house is expanding its storytelling canvas, bringing its signature emotional depth and drama directly to a platform where viewers can stream episodes freely and on demand.

The show features the charismatic Avinash Mishra in the lead, alongside fresh female leads Dipali Sharma and Shhraddha Surve. The recently released teaser has already created a buzz with glimpses of a relatable, emotionally rich story centered on love, heartbreak, and family bonds-elements Balaji has long been known for, now tailored for the digital-first audience.

Marking his first major fiction show after a successful reality TV stint, Avinash Mishra takes on the role of Reyansh. Dipali Sharma plays the strong-willed Sanchi, while Shhraddha Surve brings the character of Kavya to life. Both actresses, known for their earlier notable performances, are making their Balaji Telefilms debut through this show.

Commenting on the launch, Nitin Burman, group chief revenue officer (CRO), Balaji Telefilms, said, "There is a void in Indian YouTube offerings where not many players are offering long format limited original series and there is a huge demand for these, therefore venturing into long-format storytelling felt like the natural next step. With Pyaar Sey Bandhe Rishte, we are strategically expanding our content footprint into the open ecosystem of YouTube, marking our entry into free-to-access, long-format storytelling in the digital space. This move reflects our commitment to diversifying distribution, driving discoverability, and creating scalable formats beyond traditional paywalls. As viewing patterns continue to evolve, Balaji remains focused on innovating not just in narrative, but in how and where stories are delivered-ensuring we stay connected to audiences in the most relevant and impactful ways. We would also like to thank our brand partners - ACC Cement & Fortune Refined Soyabean Oil for trusting and enabling to bring this project to life. "

Sharing his excitement, Avinash said, "What drew me to Pyaar Sey Bandhe Rishte was the emotional complexity of Reyansh-a character caught between love, duty, and vulnerability. It's the kind of role that challenges you as an actor and stays with you long after the camera stops rolling. After my time in the reality TV space, I was waiting for a story that felt honest and immersive, and this one, backed by Balaji Telefilms, felt just right. We've crafted something heartfelt, and I'm excited for the audience to experience the journey we've lived through on screen."

Dipali Sharma added, "Being part of Balaji Telefilms' first long-format YouTube show is nothing short of iconic. It's a special milestone for me. The energy on set, and the depth of the story have made this journey truly unforgettable"

Shhraddha Surve echoed the sentiment, saying, "The moment I heard the concept, I was instantly drawn to it. There was no second-guessing. This show gave me the space to explore a new side of myself as an actor, and the warmth of the team just made it even more rewarding."

With Pyaar Sey Bandhe Rishte, Balaji Telefilms is not just entering the YouTube space-it's redefining how long-format fiction can thrive outside traditional television and paid platforms. This bold move marks the beginning of a new chapter, where compelling storytelling meets accessibility, and where digital and legacy come together to create something truly unique.