Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: COLORS Stars Share How Ganpati Bappa Inspires Them On And Off Screen

Deepika Singh, playing the role of Mangal in Mangal Lakshmi, shared, "I have always looked forward to Ganesh Chaturthi because bringing Bappa home is the most special tradition for my family. Every year, my house turns into a place of celebration, and it feels even more joyful when Arshiya and Ruhan, my onscreen kids on Mangal Lakshmi, come over to be part of it. I make it a point to visit Lalbaugcha Raja and other pandals whenever I can, but the real blessing is celebrating Bappa's agman at home along with friends and family. I feel so grateful, because the love and support I have received is all thanks to Ganpati Bappa's blessing."

Esha Suryawanshi, essaying the role of Aarohi in COLORS' 'Manpasand Ki Shaadi' says "Being a Maharashtrian, Ganpati has always been close to my heart. I remember as a child, I would wake up before dawn during Ganesh Mahotsav, helping my mom prepare sweet dishes. Even today, when I visit the pandals, that same child-like excitement bubbles up inside me. This year feels extra special as Aarohi's journey in Manpasand Ki Shaadi mirrors my own - just as she turns to Bappa for strength and guidance, I too draw my faith and courage from him. Ganeshotsav has never been just a festival for me; it's an emotion that binds us all together. May Bappa bless everyone with wisdom, prosperity, and endless joy! Ganpati Bappa Morya!"

Sanika Amit, portraying the role of Lakshmi in COLORS' 'Lakshmi Ka Safar', said, "Every Ganesh Chaturthi is preceded by this huge rush of joy and anticipation for Bappa. For me, it was always the first beat of the dhol or the sound of the shankh, calling me to run downstairs for aarti and dance till my legs gave out. As a child, I would lose myself in the frenzy of our society's celebrations, and that same pulse lives on in me till date. Even on the sets of Lakshmi Ka Safar, while filming the most gut-wrenching scenes, I feel Bappa beside me, steadying me. To me, he embodies strength and hope. And that's what I wish for everyone this year: the power to dance through their storms and rise stronger with Bappa's blessings."

