Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 EXCL: Saru Fame Anushka Merchande Shares Her Fond Memories Of The Festival

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 is just around the corner, and excitement is already visible across the country. The festival, celebrated with grandeur especially in Maharashtra, brings people together to welcome Lord Ganesha with devotion, joy, and cultural traditions. Like millions of devotees, celebrities too eagerly await the arrival of Bappa, and one such actress who cherishes this occasion deeply is Anushka Merchande.

Anushka, who plays the role of Anika in Zee TV's popular show Saru, shared her heartfelt connection with the festival. The actress expressed that Ganesh Chaturthi has always held a special place in her life, particularly because she grew up in Mumbai, where the celebrations are larger-than-life. For her, the festive period is nothing short of magical, with the city lit up by decorations, music, and the spirit of togetherness.

Recalling her childhood, Anushka revealed that pandal-hopping with her parents and friends was one of her most cherished traditions. She fondly remembered witnessing the creativity in idols and pandals across the city and being mesmerized by the devotion of devotees. According to her, it was not just about rituals but also about the joy of community bonding, as neighbors and families came together to celebrate as one.

Even today, Ganesh Chaturthi continues to evoke those same emotions for the actress. She mentioned her plans to take time out this year to visit pandals with her friends, hoping to recreate the joy and warmth she experienced as a child.

With the festival set to begin soon, devotees across the nation are preparing to welcome Lord Ganesha with grandeur, and stories like Anushka's remind us how deeply rooted these traditions are in shaping memories and spreading positivity.