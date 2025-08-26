Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Gurmeet Chaudhary & Debina Bonnerjee Bring Home Pink Ganpati Chosen By Their Daughters

Gurmeet Chaudhary and Debina Bonnerjee continue their tradition by welcoming Ganpati Bappa into their home for Ganesh Chaturthi, sharing joyful moments with their daughters. The couple's participation in the reality show 'Pati Patni aur Panga' further connects them with their audience.

Gurmeet Chaudhary and Debina Bonnerjee, along with their daughters, have continued their annual tradition of welcoming Ganpati Bappa into their home. This year, the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated with enthusiasm across India, marking the birth of Lord Ganesha. The couple's celebration has been captured in numerous photos and videos shared online.

In a video posted on Instagram, Gurmeet is seen carrying a pink idol of Lord Ganesha from a shop, accompanied by others. Meanwhile, Debina manages their daughters as they bring Bappa home. The video also shows Gurmeet breaking a coconut in front of the idol, a sacred act in Hinduism symbolising devotion and surrender to God.

Gurmeet and Debina's Personal Life

The couple married privately on February 15, 2011, after dating for about seven years. They are parents to two daughters: Lianna, born in April 2022, and Divisha, born on November 11, 2022. Their family life is often shared with fans through social media.

Gurmeet and Debina are known for their participation in the reality show "Pati Patni aur Panga." Hosted by Munawar Faruqui and Sonali Bendre, this show features celebrity couples taking on various challenges to test their relationship dynamics. The show airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm on Colors TV.

Gurmeet's Perspective on Reality Shows

In an interview with Mid-day, Gurmeet explained his decision to join the show. He said it was the right time since he had been away from television for several years. He mentioned that reality shows are popular because families enjoy watching them together. He emphasised the importance of staying connected with audiences who support performers' careers.

"I believe this was the appropriate time for me; a pleasant reality show without drama or fighting like Bigg Boss," Gurmeet stated. He expressed that such shows cater to all viewers and help maintain a connection with fans.

The couple's participation in "Pati Patni aur Panga" has been well-received by audiences who appreciate their chemistry and compatibility showcased through entertaining tasks.