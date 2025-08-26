Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: &TV Actors Excited To Welcome Ganpati Bappa!

Ganesh Chaturthi, one of India's most vibrant and joyous festivals, is just around the corner, and the festive spirit is palpable. From streets adorned with lights to homes echoing with devotional chants, the excitement is everywhere. &TV actors are embracing the celebrations wholeheartedly, pausing their busy schedules to welcome Bappa with devotion, joy, and creativity. These include Neeharika Roy (Savi, Gharwali Pedwali), Himani Shivpuri (Katori Amma, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan), and Rohitashv Gour (Manmohan Tiwari, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai) . Neeharika Roy, who plays Savi in the upcoming show Gharwali Pedwali, shares, "Though we don't bring Ganpati home, I love being part of the celebrations at my friends' homes. Ganesh Chaturthi has always fascinated me-the colors, the music, the devotion. I start my preparations well in advance, from picking out traditional attire and accessories to helping with pooja arrangements and sweets. What excites me the most is the dhol-tasha performances; their energy is infectious! I often pause to watch rehearsals and soak in the vibe. This year, my shopping is done, and I am thrilled to welcome Bappa, not just in one home, but through the joy and festivities spreading around me."

Himani Shivpuri, fondly known as Katori Amma from Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, says, "Ganesh Chaturthi is a festival I eagerly anticipate every year. My preparations start months in advance, I pick beautiful décor, pooja utensils, and even plan the menu! This year, I am experimenting with new modak recipes I recently learned, creating vibrant rangolis, and adorning my house with fresh garlands. The excitement of arranging everything, imagining Bappa's arrival, and hoping to make him feel at home fills me with joy. For me, the festival is not just about rituals about creating moments of happiness and togetherness for my family and friends." Rohitashv Gour, who plays Manmohan Tiwari in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, adds, "At our home, Ganesh Chaturthi preparations begin days ahead thorough cleaning, decorating with lights, and making traditional Himachali sweets. Even with my shooting schedule, I make it a point to involve myself, helping my wife and kids with every detail. This year, I am personally designing the pandal to make it special and memorable. What I cherish most about this festival is the opportunity it gives us to reflect on life, express gratitude, and enjoy precious moments of family togetherness. There's a certain magic in welcoming Bappa; it's a feeling that words can hardly capture."

