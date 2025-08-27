Ganesh Chaturvedi EXCLUSIVE | Anupamaa Star Shivam Khajuria Shares Fond Memories: As A Kid, I Used To...

Ganesh Chaturthi Exclusive: Ganesh Chaturthi, one of the most cherished festivals in Mumbai, is being celebrated with immense devotion and joy across the city. Actor Shivam Khajuria, known for his role as Prem in Star Plus's Anupamaa, opened up about what the festival means to him and shared some heartfelt childhood memories associated with it.

Talking about the city's festive spirit Shivam said, In a city like Mumbai, you don't really need to keep the spirit alive-the spirit itself keeps you alive. The entire city lights up with joy, energy, and devotion. Everywhere you look, people are coming together to welcome Bappa, and that infectious happiness automatically makes you feel part of something bigger than yourself."

Recalling his childhood days, the actor fondly added, "As a young schoolboy, I used to sneak into my local temple just to steal modaks. It's such a simple, mischievous memory, but it holds so much nostalgia for me. Even today, whenever I see a plate of modaks, it instantly takes me back to those carefree childhood days."

With his nostalgic reflections and festive enthusiasm, Shivam Khajuria reminds us how Ganesh Chaturthi is not just about devotion, but also about the cherished memories and bonds that make the festival truly special.