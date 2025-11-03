Ganesh Kartikey New Episode: Lord Shiva Embodies Ardhanarishwar, Highlighting The Eternal Truth Of Balance

Sony SAB's mythological saga Gatha Shiv Parivaar Ki - Ganesh Kartikey continues to bring audiences closer to the untold stories of Lord Shiva (Mohit Malik), Goddess Parvati (Shrenu Parikh), and their sons Lord Ganesha (Ekansh Kathrotiya) and Lord Kartikey (Subhan Khan). Blending divine grandeur with heartfelt emotion, the show explores the cosmic family's love, faith, and purpose while revealing the eternal truths that guide the universe.

This week, the narrative takes a profound turn with the arrival of Rishi Bhringi (Robin Das), a staunch devotee of Lord Shiva who believes that women are mere distractions and that devotion should be directed toward Lord Shiva alone. To open his eyes to the truth of balance and unity, Lord Shiva himself takes a disguised form and challenges Rishi Bhringi's one-sided faith. In a powerful moment that becomes the soul of this chapter, Lord Shiva reveals his form as Ardhanarishwar - half Shiva and half Parvati, symbolising that masculine and feminine energies are equal and inseparable. Through this divine manifestation, the episode beautifully conveys that creation itself thrives only when both powers coexist in harmony.

Mohit Malik, portraying Lord Shiva, shared, "This particular track is one of the most spiritually stirring experiences I've had while portraying Lord Shiva. The concept of Ardhanarishwar has always fascinated me - it's about balance, acceptance, and oneness. The idea that the masculine and feminine energies are not opposites but complements of one another is so relevant, not just in mythology but in our everyday lives. We often forget that balance is the foundation of everything, whether it's relationships, emotions, or spirituality. Through this track, I hope viewers too feel that sense of awakening, that harmony and equality between Shiva and Parvati aren't just divine concepts, but lessons we can all embrace in our own journeys."

