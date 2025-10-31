Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan: Amandeep Sidhu's Heartfelt Note On Her Role As Sita

Zee TV's Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan recently took a journey towards the era of Ramayana, where Sneha (Amandeep Sidhu) and Siddhu (Sheizaan Khan) played the roles of Sita and Rama. For Amandeep, taking on the sacred portrayal of Sita Maa in the Ram Leela sequence felt like an experience beyond just acting; it was a profound journey that left an indelible mark on her heart and on Sneha's character arc.

Talking about the experience, Amandeep Sidhu said, "I am immensely grateful to our writers for crafting such a beautiful and meaningful sequence, to our director for guiding us through this intricate portrayal, and to my fellow actors for their unwavering support. And to you, our audience, thank you for allowing Sneha, and by extension, me, to embark on this sacred journey. I promise to continue bringing my best to Sneha's evolving story, carrying forward the lessons learned from this truly special experience."

She further added, "Portraying Sita Maa was far more than taking on a role as she is the embodiment of purity, unwavering devotion, immense strength, and silent sacrifice. I found myself grappling with the profound responsibility of bringing such an iconic figure to life by striving to comprehend her resilience in the face of adversity, her dignity even in exile, and her unconditional love for Rama. The costume, the setting, and the collective energy of the Ram Leela transported me. Shooting this scene let me truly live her story, drawing strength, solace, and clarity for my own journey."

As Sneha grows closer to Siddhu, it will be interesting to see if she will ever get to know that he is Durgavati's (Indira Krishna) son.

