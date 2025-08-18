Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan Cast: Srishti Jain, Amandeep Sidhu Seek Blessings At Jyotirlinga Kashi Vishwanath

Having brought to life several powerful stories, Zee TV continues to present narratives that reflect the strength and spirit of modern India. In line with its refreshed brand philosophy, Aapka Apna Zee TV, the channel is all set to launch a soul-stirring new show, Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan. Featuring strong performances from Shubhangi Latkar as Ganga Mai, Srishti Jain as Sahana, and Amandeep Sidhu as Sneha, the show explores the inspiring journey of a woman who, after being abandoned by her husband for not bearing a son, chooses to raise her daughters with strength, grace, and unwavering dignity.

Set against the deeply spiritual and culturally rich backdrop of Varanasi, Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan was shot amidst the bustling ghats and sacred lanes of the city. The makers have stayed true to the city's energy and aura, capturing real moments that reflect the essence of the show. During their schedule, actors Srishti Jain and Amandeep Sidhu visited the revered Jyotirlinga - Kashi Vishwanath Temple. Seeking blessings for their upcoming show, the visit was not just a ritual; it was a deeply spiritual experience that grounded both actors as they stepped into their emotionally layered characters.

While soaking in the city's timeless charm, Srishti and Amandeep also took the opportunity to experience the deeper rhythms of Varanasi, from attending the serene Ganga aarti to boat rides that offered a moment of reflection and quiet time spent with the locals. Every moment in the city adds a deeper emotional layer to their characters and performances.

Speaking about it, Srishti Jain said, "I feel deeply grateful to be part of Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan, a show that carries such a powerful emotional heartbeat. Shooting in Varanasi has been a journey unlike anything I've ever experienced, almost otherworldly. As a devoted bhakt of Mahadev, to be able to come here for work and, at the same time, receive his blessings has been nothing short of surreal. Visiting the sacred Kashi Vishwanath temple, standing in the glow of the aartis, and gliding over the serene waters of the Ganga, each moment felt like a prayer in motion. The energy of this city is not just felt, it seeps into your soul, and it never leaves you."

Adding to it, Amandeep Sidhu said, "Some projects feel like they find you at the right time, Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan is one such journey, and it feels nothing short of divine timing. Varanasi has been a blessing, spiritually and creatively. One of the most special moments for me was visiting the Kashi Vishwanath temple to seek blessings before starting the shoot. There's something indescribable about standing in that sacred place; I could feel a silent strength anchoring me. That energy stayed with me long after I left. Exploring the lanes filled with stories, connecting with the locals, and sitting quietly by the ghats, it's been an experience I'll never forget. There's a rare kind of peace in this city, even in its chaos. Unlike any set or location I've worked at before, Varanasi adds a real emotion to every scene. Beginning this journey in such a spiritually rich city has not only grounded me as an actor but also brought a sense of calm that I truly needed."

With Srishti and Amandeep beginning this journey with the blessings of Kashi Vishwanath, Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan promises to be a deeply emotional story of resilience, motherhood, and the unbreakable bond between a mother and her daughters.

Stay tuned, as Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan is all set to premiere soon, only on Zee TV!