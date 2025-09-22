Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan Episode 1 Premiere Time: When Will First Episode Air On Zee TV Tonight? Schedule DEETS

Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan Episode 1 Premiere Time: The wait is over! TV audiences finally get to tune in as Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan premieres on Zee TV tonight (September 22). The show has created a lot of buzz in the past weeks, with viewers eagerly awaiting its premiere.

Supported by engaging promos and a promising cast, the show aims to deliver a mix of emotions, family drama, and heartfelt moments. With its fresh storyline, Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan is set to captivate audiences from the very first episode.

GANGA MAI KI BETIYAN OVERVIEW: PLOT AND CAST DETAILS; HERE'S WHAT TO EXPECT

Zee TV's upcoming show Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan tells the inspiring story of a woman who refuses to be defeated by society. Adapted from the popular Kannada series Puttakana Makkalu, the drama follows Ganga Mai, a mother abandoned by her husband for not bearing a son. Despite this betrayal, she chooses to live with dignity and strength, raising her three daughters with love, resilience, and determination.

Shubhangi Latkar plays the titular role of Ganga Mai, a woman with no formal education but remarkable wisdom and emotional depth. Running a small mess in Varanasi, she not only provides for her daughters but also becomes a pillar of support for her community.

Though deeply hurt by her past, Ganga Mai ensures her family remains united, guiding her daughters through every challenge with integrity and warmth. Her calm strength and motherly care make her the emotional heart of the show.

Produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta under their banner Dreamiyata Dramaa, Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan promises to be a heartfelt tale of courage, family bonds, and female empowerment.

The show features Amandeep Sidhu, Srishti Jain, and Vaishnavi Prajapati playing the daughters of Ganga Mai. On the other hand, Sheizaan Khan is playing an important character and is paired opposite Amandeep.

GANGA MAI KI BETIYAN EPISODE 1 PREMIERE DATE: WHEN TO WATCH ON ZEE TV?

The loyal fans of Zee TV are eagerly awaiting the telecast of Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan Episode 1, which is set to premiere tonight (September 22) on Zee TV at 9:00 pm, every day, Monday to Sunday.

Keep watching this space for more updates!