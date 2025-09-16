Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan Lead Actor: Sheizaan Khan Makes A Hero Wali Entry In The New Zee TV Show

Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan is a new Zee TV drama featuring Shubhangi Latkar and Sheizaan Khan. It explores resilience, motherhood, and family ties through the character of Ganga Mai, who raises her daughters with dignity despite societal challenges.

Zee TV is known for its engaging stories that highlight resilience and emotional truths. Continuing this tradition, the channel introduces a new drama, Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan. The show stars Shubhangi Latkar as Ganga Mai, a woman abandoned by her husband for not having a son. She raises her three daughters with strength and dignity. The cast includes Sheizaan Khan as Siddhant (Siddhu), Srishti Jain as Sahana, Amandeep Sidhu as Sneha, and Vaishnavi Prajapati as Soni.

Siddhu is a tough character from Banaras with a gentle heart. Despite his intimidating appearance, he deeply respects his mother and fulfills her every wish. Although lacking formal education, his wealth and involvement in his mother's moneylending business give him influence. His reputation makes wrongdoers wary of him. However, Siddhu's actions are driven by empathy and fairness.

Sheizaan Khan's Return to Zee TV

Sheizaan Khan expressed excitement about returning to Zee TV with this role. "I'm absolutely thrilled to be back on Zee TV, it truly feels like a homecoming for me because this is where I began my journey with Jodha Akbar," he said. Playing Siddhu has been both beautiful and challenging for him due to the character's complexity.

Siddhu's life changes when he falls for Sneha (played by Amandeep Sidhu). Her bold yet kind nature reminds him of the qualities he admires in his mother. This love at first sight adds depth to Siddhu's character, showcasing his softer side beneath the tough exterior.

A Show Celebrating Resilience

Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan explores themes of resilience, motherhood, and family bonds. Sheizaan Khan finds portraying Siddhu fulfilling due to the character's contrasting traits. "On the surface, he may look like a rowdy moneylender, but what drew me in was his innocence and the way his entire world revolves around his mother," he shared.

The show promises to be an inspiring tale of strength and compassion. It highlights how Ganga Mai raises her daughters against societal norms while maintaining dignity and grace. The narrative aims to resonate with viewers through its portrayal of grounded women.

Catch Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan starting 22nd September at 9 PM on Zee TV! The show offers an engaging storyline that celebrates unbreakable family ties and showcases powerful female characters.