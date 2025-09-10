Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan: New Trailer Of Sargun Mehta-Ravie Dubey Show Is All About Sheezan Khan, Amandeep Sidhu

Sargun Mehta and Ravie Dubey are undoubtedly one of the most successful couples in the industry. They have not only won accolades for their performance but have also redefined content with their production house, Dreamiyata Dramaa. After giving shows like Udaariyaan, Swaran Ghar, Junooniyatt, Daalchini, and Badall Pe Paon Hain, the couple is all set to launch their new TV show Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan under their banner. The show is all set to air from September 22 onwards at 9 pm on Zee TV.

Ravie took to his Instagram account to share the details along with a new trailer of the show that features the lead actors-Amandeep Sidhu and Sheezan Khan. He wrote, "I and Sargun share a two-decade-long, beautiful bond with @zeetv ... and this Navratri marks the beginning of a new chapter. Presenting our very first as producers with ZEE. On the first night of Navratras, an auspicious beginning with the blessings of Maa Durga... Ganga Mai Ki Betiyaan. Starting 22nd September, 9 PM only on Zee TV. @dreamiyata @zeetv."

The trailer begins with an old couple being thrown out of their house and asking for help; just then, Sheezan enters and beats the thugs. He then sees Amandeep in the market, who is scolding an eve teaser for misbehaving with a girl. She tells him that she is studying law and can put him behind bars. It was love at first sight for Sheezan, and he tells his friends that Amandeep is just like his mother. Keeping up with the tradition of Dreamiyata, they have even kept a beautiful song in the trailer that lifts up the mood further.

The show revolves around a single mother, Ganga, who started her own small eatery to support her three daughters. It features Shubhangi Latkar in the role of Ganga. The trailer sets the bar high, and Ganga Mai Ki Betiyaan is all set to grab the audience's attention and win hearts. And going by their past success, we can expect nothing but brilliance in terms of storyline and characters in the show.

Sargun and Ravie have also produced web shows like Dil Ko Rafuu Kar Lei, Lovely Lolla, Haale Dil, and Tu Aashiki Haii for their official YouTube channel. With over two million subscribers and four billion minutes of watch time, their banner is only growing by leaps and bounds.