Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan Premiere | Sargun Mehta Reveals The 6-Month Casting Journey: It Was The Toughest…

Zee TV is all set to present another powerful story with its upcoming fiction drama, Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan. Adapted from Zee Kannada's acclaimed Puttakana Makkalu, the show traces the emotional journey of Ganga Mai, a mother left by her husband for not bearing a son, who chooses to raise her three daughters with strength, dignity, and grace, set against the soulful backdrop of Varanasi. The show celebrates the resilience of women and the unbreakable bond between a mother and her daughters.

Producer-actor Sargun Mehta, who runs Dreamiyata, reveals that what makes Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan stand out is not just its moving storyline but the sheer scale and depth of its characters. With nearly 35 characters carefully cast over a span of six months, the show has been one of the most challenging yet fulfilling journeys for her as a producer. Sargun admits that this project is especially close to her heart, not just as a producer but as a storyteller, because every role, big or small, has been shaped with equal love and importance, making the world of the show feel authentic and alive.

Sargun Mehta, Producer from Dreamiyata, said, "There are very few shows that television allows you to meet a multitude of characters, each with their own unique story and depth. We're particularly proud of how this show is crafted from multiple perspectives, making it a rich, layered experience. I think we have had 35 characters casting, It was the toughest we've ever had, taking about six months, but we found the perfect actor for every role, even the smallest ones. The idea is that the entire world of the show comes alive, not just the lead characters. I'm really fond of several actors, and every time I see their scenes, I smile. I'm excited to see if the audience feels the same way. We are all excited, and we've put our heart and soul into this, and we can't wait for everyone to see it!"

With its multi-layered characters, authentic setting, and heartfelt narrative, Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan promises to be more than just a television show; it's an emotional experience that will make viewers smile, cry, and reflect.

Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan premieres on 22nd September at 9 PM, only on Zee TV.