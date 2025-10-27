Gatha Shiv Parivaar Ki Ganesh Kartikey: Subhan Undergoes Intense Kalaripayattu Training To Embody Kartikey

Mumbai, October 27th, 2025: Bringing to life the tale of divine brotherhood, Sony SAB's Gatha Shiv Parivaar Ki - Ganesh Kartikey has been capturing hearts with its soulful storytelling, mythological grandeur, and powerful performances. To do justice to the physical intensity and warrior essence of his character, actor Subhan Khan, who essays the role of Lord Kartikey, undertook an extensive three-month Kalaripayattu training, one of India's oldest martial art forms. For Subhan this was not merely about embodying a divine persona, it was about undergoing a complete transformation, both physically and mentally.

To authentically portray the valor and grace of Lord Kartikey, Subhan trained under the expert guidance of Deepak Das, a renowned martial arts master who has previously trained Bollywood stars like Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. Subhan's journey began far from the cameras, on the mats of Master Deepak Das's training center. Each movement, from swift kicks to the fluid stances, was a lesson in balance, control, and focus. Through Kalaripayattu, one of India's oldest martial art forms, deeply rooted in South Indian tradition, Subhan not only honed his agility and strength but also imbibed the discipline and inner calm essential to portraying the divine warrior.

Speaking about his preparation, Subhan shared, "The biggest battle at first wasn't the physical training, it was the discipline. Every morning, I travelled from Naigaon to Andheri to reach class on time. Deepak Sir is extremely strict, if you're even a minute late, you face his silence, which is worse than words. That taught me that before strength, a warrior needs punctuality."

The first few weeks, Subhan admits, were challenging. His body ached from the new movements - stretches, jumps, and the swift weapon routines of Kalari. But with time, exhaustion turned into endurance, and fatigue gave way to focus. "Slowly, I began to move like a fighter, not just act like one. My body grew stronger, but more importantly, so did my mind," he shares.

The actor credits his transformation to both his trainers and his creative team. "I owe this discipline to Deepak Sir for pushing me beyond my limits, and to the makers for trusting me with this divine role. Kalaripayattu has become a part of who I am; it's no longer just a skill for the show; it's a mindset that stays with me."

With this rigorous preparation, Subhan brings an authentic, action-packed yet soulful dimension to Kartikey, making his portrayal a visual and emotional treat for audiences.

