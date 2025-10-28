Geeta Tyagi Joins The Cast Of Zee TV’s Upcoming Show Jagadhatri As Rekha

Zee TV is all set to introduce its new fiction show Jagadhatri, a story that beautifully captures the strength of women who fight unseen battles every day. Starring Sonakshi Batra as Jagadhatri and Farman Haider as Shivay, the show follows the journey of a young woman who is subdued and overlooked at home but transforms into a fearless undercover agent when she takes on crime.

Adding to this compelling narrative, talented actress Geeta Tyagi joins the cast as Rekha, Jagadhatri's stepmother. Rekha is a complex woman, emotionally layered, torn between responsibility and resentment. While she fulfills her duties as the matriarch of the house, her relationship with Jagadhatri is marked by distance and unspoken tension. Her character represents the silent conflicts within families, where love, ego, and regret often coexist.

Speaking about her role, Geeta Tyagi said, "I'm portraying Rekha, Jagadhatri's stepmother, a woman whose life is shaped by her past and her choices. She isn't your typical negative or positive character; she's deeply human. At times, she's stern and distant, but she also carries hidden emotions that surface as the story unfolds. I was drawn to the layers in her personality, she's not black or white, but someone who lives in the grey, and that's what makes her real. I'm excited for the audience to see how her relationship evolves with Jagadhatri as the story progresses."

Adding further, she said, "When Jagadhatri was offered to me, I found the concept refreshing and layered. The idea of showing a woman leading a duel life, being dismissed at home but powerful in her mission, really stood out. And Rekha, adds so much emotional complexity to Jagadhatri's world. I'm thrilled to be part of such a story and an incredible team."

With Geeta Tyagi's entry as Rekha, Jagadhatri promises to delve deeper into the emotional roots of its story, exploring not just courage and identity but also the intricate ties of family and acceptance.

Watch Jagadhatri's inspiring journey unfold soon only on Zee TV!