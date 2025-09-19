Gharwali Pedwali Cast: Harsh Vashisht Joins &TV’s Supernatural Comedy Show As Ramesh!

&TV's Gharwali Pedwali promises to take viewers on a laughter-packed ride with a spooky twist, blending humour, emotions, and supernatural fun. Adding to the excitement is the celebrated and versatile actor Harsh Vashisht, whose illustrious career spans some of television's most memorable shows. Stepping into the role of Ramesh -fondly called "The Chilled Chachaa" as he brings a carefree, witty, and fun-loving charm that keeps the household buzzing with laughter and gossip. His unique energy makes him an unmissable part of this unusual love triangle.

Sharing his excitement about the role, Harsh Vashisht aka Ramesh says, "I have been itching and aching to do a comedy because, as you know, in the current Indian television scenario, there are hardly any comedies being made. For the last few years, I have truly been missing working in this genre, and when this project came my way, I instantly felt it was the right fit. The concept is refreshing, the team is wonderful, and the script is crisp. I am most excited about being part of such a lovely project and sincerely thank &TV, Peninsula Pictures, the production, and my casting directors for trusting me with Ramesh."

Excited about the show, he further adds, "What I love about Gharwali Pedwali is its concept, it is unique, fresh, and something we do not get to see often on television. The mix of horror and comedy is such a growing genre, and this show presents it in a very entertaining family setup. The title itself is catchy and intriguing, and the way the characters are written with so much detailing, humour, and quirks- makes the entire experience so much fun. I am thrilled to be part of this wonderful team and cannot wait for audiences to enjoy the madness."

