Gharwali Pedwali Cast: Neeharika Roy Joins &TV’s Supernatural Comedy Show As Savi!

&TV's Gharwali Pedwali is all set to deliver a fun-filled rollercoaster of laughter, spooky surprises and emotions. Adding to the charm of this refreshing concept is the energetic and talented Neeharika Roy , who will portray the role of Savi , a spirited, bold, and fashion-forward Gen Z girl. As the 'Gharwali' in this unusual love triangle, her presence promises to shake things up in the most unexpected ways.

With a mix of sass and sweetness, Neeharika is ready to leave a lasting impression. Speaking about her role as Savi, Neeharika Roy shares, "Savi is not just a character; she is a whole vibe. She represents today's young, confident, and independent girls who are not afraid to take charge of their lives. I love how unapologetically bold and expressive she is, breaking the typical mould of female characters on television. What makes Savi's character stand out, is her unique blend of a modern outlook, emotional maturity, and a subtle trace of small-town grace. I enjoy fun banter and spontaneous madness in real life, too, so stepping into Savi's shoes feels very natural. It is a role that feels both exciting and meaningful to me."

Excited about the show, the actress adds, "What makes Gharwali Pedwali so exciting for me is how unpredictably entertaining the entire concept is. It is not your typical romantic or daily soap setup; it brings together a high-spirited love triangle, a mysterious ghost, and plenty of humorous confusion. The title may sound simple at first, but once the characters start unfolding, you realise how cleverly it plays into the storyline. There is a constant tug of war between the living and the supernatural. Playing the 'Gharwali' opposite a 'Pedwali' creates an interesting dynamic that I cannot wait to explore on screen."

Watch Gharwali Pedwali airing soon, only on &TV!