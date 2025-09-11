Gharwali Pedwali Cast: Richa Soni Joins &TV’s Supernatural Comedy Show As Reeta!

&TV's Gharwali Pedwali is all set to deliver a fun-filled rollercoaster of laughter, spooky surprises, and emotions. Addinr4g to the charm of this refreshing concept is one of the most talented and versatile actor Richa Soni, who will portray the role of Reeta , a glamorous, outspoken, and fashion-loving woman with a heart full of positivity. As the modern and lively mother-in-law, Reeta's presence will bring a unique mix of humour, warmth, and drama to the story, making her an unmissable part of the unusual love triangle.

Sharing her excitement about the role, Richa Soni says, "Reeta is such an exciting character to play because she is unlike anything I have done before. She is modern, stylish, and outspoken, yet deeply loving and protective of her family. What I adore about her is how she sees life with positivity and manages to influence everyone around her with her charm. She is not your typical strict mother-in-law; instead, she is supportive, fun-loving, and full of quirks. I personally connect with her protective nature like Reeta; I too stand by my people no matter what. Playing her feels refreshing and gives me a chance to explore my comic and glamorous side, which audiences have not seen much of."

Excited about the show, she further adds, "What drew me instantly towards Gharwali Pedwali was its concept. The title itself sparks curiosity, and once you dive into the story, it offers a beautiful mix of humor, supernatural elements, and family drama. Reeta's character is written with so much depth and fun, it instantly felt like a role I wanted to embrace."

Watch Richa Soni as Reeta in Gharwali Pedwali airing soon, only on &TV!