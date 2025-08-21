Gia Manek Husband Name, Photo: WHO Is Varunn Jain? 'Gopi Bahu' Surprises Fans With Wedding Pics

Photo Credit: Instagram/@gia_manek

Gia Manek-Varunn Jain Wedding: Popular television actress Gia Manek, best known for her role as the sweet and sanskari 'Gopi Bahu' in 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya', has officially said "I do"! Fans of the beloved TV star were thrilled when news broke of her intimate yet grand wedding, which blended traditional charm with modern flair. After years of keeping her personal life away from the spotlight, Gia finally shared her happiest moment with the world-radiating joy in stunning bridal attire.

Gia Manek-Varunn Jain Wedding Photos: Couple Gets Hitched In Bhuta Shuddhi Vivah

A little while ago (Wednesday, Aug 21), actress Gia Manek surprised her fans with heartwarming pictures from her intimate and simple wedding celebrations. The actress has exchanged wedding vows with her boyfriend Varunn Jain.

Announcing her wedding with Varunn, Gia captioned her Instagram post, "With the grace of Divine and Master's and with all the love showered, we've stepped into this forever union - hand in hand, heart to heart.

We were two friends, today we're husband & wife.

So grateful for the love, blessings and wishes from all our loved ones who made this day so special.

Cheers to a lifetime of laughter, adventure, memories, and togetherness as Mr. & Mrs

Gia & Varunn (sic)"

As per her Instagram caption, the couple had a 'Bhuta Suddhi Wedding' ceremony. For those unversed, it is a yogic wedding practice, focusing on the refinement of five elements - earth, fire, water, space and air.

Gia Manek (Gopi Bahu) Husband Name, Photo: Who Is Varunn Jain?

Gia Manek and Varunn Jain's wedding pictures are already making rounds on social media, with fans and celebrities showering them with love and blessings. Wondering who Varunn Jain is, the man who stole our favourite Gia Manek's heart?

Varunn Jain is a model-turned-actor widely known for playing 'Mohit Rathi' in the popular serial 'Diya Aur Baati Hum'. He has also appeared in TV serials like 'Kali Ek Agni Pariksha', 'Mere Angne Mein', 'Pehredar Piya Ki' and 'Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya'. Varunn is quite active on Instagram and has 47.2k followers.

Gia Manek-Varunn Jain Age Gap, Love Story

Born on April 15, 1991, as per Stars Unfolded, Varunn Jain is currently 34 years old. On the other hand, newlywed actress Gia, born on February 18, celebrated her 39th birthday this year. That means, Gia is apparently 5 years older than her husband Varunn.

As reported by Mid-Day, the couple shared the screen space together in 'Tera Mera Sath Rahe' and became friends. Even after the show ended, the two remained close friends over the years, which eventually turned into love.

Here's wishing Gia Manek and Varunn Jain a lifetime of togetherness.