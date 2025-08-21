Giaa Manek-Varunn Jain Age Gap: OG Gopi Bahu Finds Love In Much Younger Man, Here's How The Couple Met

Giaa Manek & Varunn Jain Age Gap: Everyone's favorite and OG Gopi Bahu, Giaa Manek, is now married! A few hours ago, she stunned her fans by uploading the marriage photos. Giaa wrote, "With the grace of Divine and Master's and with all the love showered, we've stepped into this forever union - hand in hand, heart to heart. We were two friends, today we're husband & wife."

According to her post, Giaa and Varunn were initially friends, and their friendship gradually turned into love over time. But do you know how big the age gap is between the newlywed couple? Is Giaa older than her husband, Varunn? Let's take a look at the answer below:

Giaa Manek & Varunn Jain Age Gap

According to Wikipedia, Giaa Manek was born on February 18, 1986, while her husband, Varunn Jain, was born on April 15, 1994. Indeed, Varunn Jain is around 8 years younger than his wife Giaa.

Marrying her friend, Gia wrote on Instagram, "So grateful for the love, blessings and wishes from all our loved ones who made this day so special."

How Did Giaa Manek & Varunn Jain Meet?

Giaa Manek & Varunn Jain were co-stars on the set of 'Diya Aur Baati Hum', 'Kaali-Ek Agnipariksha', and 'Tere Mera Saath Rahe.' They reportedly kept their relationship under the wraps in the initial days.

Varunn and Giaa announced their marriage with a collaborative post. They have turned off the comments on the post. The wedding ceremony of the Television duo was reportedly a small intimate ceremony.

Giaa Manek started her career in 2010 with the television show 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya.' On the other hand, her now husband, Varunn Jain, started his career with 'Kaali- Ek Agnipariksha.'