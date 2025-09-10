Grandparent Recipes That Shubhangi Atre, Geetanjali Mishra, &TV Actors Cherish

Grandparents hold a special place in our hearts, not just for their unconditional love and life lessons they share with us, but also for the timeless recipes they pass down through generations. These dishes are more than just food; they carry cherished memories, family traditions, and the warmth of childhood. Many actors fondly remember the flavours that defined their growing-up years, reminding them of home and togetherness. On this Grandparents Day, &TV artists share the recipes from their grandparents' kitchens that continue to delight their taste buds and hearts even today. These include Neeharika Roy (Savi, Gharwali Pedwali), Geetanjali Mishra (Rajesh, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan), and Shubhangi Atre (Angoori Bhabhi, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai) . Neeharika Roy , aka Savi from the upcoming show Gharwali Pedwali, shares, "For me, nothing brings back childhood memories quite like my thamma's (grandmother's) Shukto. It is a light, slightly bitter Bengali vegetable curry made with seasonal vegetables, tempered with panch phoron, and finished with a touch of mustard and milk. As a child, I did not always understand its subtle taste, but thamma would insist that the first bite of every meal should begin with Shukto, a tradition in most Bengali homes. Over time, I grew to love it, especially when paired with steaming hot rice. Growing up in Mumbai, this simple dish always connected me to my Bengali roots and reminded me of family gatherings back home. Even today, whenever I taste Shukto, it feels like a piece of my childhood and the warmth of my grandmother's love on a plate."

Geetanjali Mishra, aka Rajesh from Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, shares, "Some of my happiest childhood memories are tied to the dining mat where my Dadi served her famous Aloo ke Parathe with homemade white Makkhan. She would wake up before dawn, kneading the dough with care, preparing the potato filling with fresh chilies and coriander, and cooking the parathas on a hot tawa with ghee. The aroma would fill the house, and we cousins would wait eagerly for our turn. There was a simple, unmatched joy in tearing into a steaming paratha, slathering it with makkhan, sometimes with a side of tangy pickle. That is the magic of UP's kitchens, food that is humble yet soulful, feeding both body and heart. Even today, no elaborate spread can surpass the rustic flavor and the love it carried." Shubhangi Atre, aka Angoori Bhabhi from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, says, "Growing up in Madhya Pradesh, my Nani's kitchen was always filled with the aroma of her special poha-jalebi breakfast. It was such a simple combination, but the love with which she made it made it extraordinary. Every morning, she would soak the poha just right, temper it with mustard seeds, curry leaves, and green chilies, and top it with a squeeze of lemon. Alongside came the crispy, golden jalebis - hot and fresh from the kadhai. As children, we eagerly waited for Sundays when this treat was served. Even today, whenever I have poha-jalebi, I am instantly transported back to my childhood home, sitting with my cousins, laughing, and enjoying that meal together. It is a recipe that I will cherish forever."

Watch your favourite shows every Monday to Friday, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan at 10 PM, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai at 10:30 PM, and Gharwali Pedwali soon only on &TV!