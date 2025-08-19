Gurmeet Choudhary Salutes The Spirit Of The City, Heads To Shoot Despite Waterlogging

Mumbai woke up to yet another day of torrential downpour, leaving most parts of the city battling severe waterlogging and traffic snarls. Yet, amidst floating vehicles and drenched streets, the undying resilience of the city and its people once again shone through.

One such example came from actor Gurmeet Choudhary, who, despite the chaos on the roads, kept his professional commitments intact. Known for his impactful performances in projects like Commander Karan Saxena and Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, Gurmeet proved that when it comes to work, nothing can hold him back, not even Mumbai's infamous monsoon fury.

Taking to Instagram, Gurmeet shared a video from inside his car, offering a glimpse of the waterlogged roads. In the clip, he is seen heading for his shoot, even as vehicles struggle to wade through the flooding. What stood out in the video was Gurmeet's gesture of gratitude towards a passerby who was selflessly helping others on the road.

Captioning the post, Gurmeet wrote, "Only in Mumbai - stuck in crazy rains, cars floating around, but still people on the road helping each other. That's why we love this city 🌧❤. Stay safe everyone 🙏 #mumbai #mumbairains"

Fans poured in admiration for his dedication, lauding not just his professionalism but also his acknowledgment of Mumbai's never-say-die spirit. His decision to report to work despite the city's paralyzing rains is being hailed as a testament to their commitment.

Mumbai may be underwater, but its people, like always, rise above the challenges, and Gurmeet's heartfelt post is a reminder of just that.