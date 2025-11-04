Happu Ki Ultan Paltan and Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai New Episodes: &TV Par Khulega Pyaar Aur Spy Ka Raaz!

In &TV's Happu Ki Ultan Paltan and Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai's upcoming tracks, viewers are in for a laughter-packed week as Happu and the residents of Modern Colony find themselves caught in hilarious situations, one hopelessly in love and the other tangled in a top-secret spy mission!

About Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, Geetanjali Mishra aka Rajesh shares, "Overworked and short-tempered, Happu (Yogesh Tripathi) has been unable to give Rajesh the time she deserves, leading to constant arguments and emotional outbursts. Seeing their growing fights, Amma (Himani Shivpuri) learns about a baba who has a magical solution to bring couples closer. Rajesh tries the remedy, and soon, Happu becomes so madly in love with her that he forgets everything else! His obsession reaches a point where he flirts with Rajesh even during police encounters, leaving the station in chaos. As Happu's deewangi spins out of control, the family decides to intervene and separate the two for everyone's peace. But when nothing works, Amma steps in with her own quirky plan to set things right. Will Amma's trick finally break the spell, or is Happu destined to remain a love-struck deewana forever?"

About Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai , Shubhangi Atre aka Angoori Bhabi shares, "The Modern Colony turns into a battlefield of laughter when Commissioner Reshampal (Kishore Bhanushali) secretly appoints Vibhuti (Aasif Sheikh) as a spy to retrieve a secret code hidden inside a samosa! Since there's a double agent on the loose, he chooses Vibhuti because no one would ever suspect him. Meanwhile, Tiwari (Rohitashv Gour) suffers from severe stomach issues, and Angoori, following Amma's kaadha recipe, accidentally mixes the wrong amount of an ingredient, thanks to Vibhuti's constant flirting! The mix-up cures Tiwari's problem but lands everyone in deeper trouble when he unknowingly eats the samosa carrying the secret code. Now, it's a race against time for Vibhuti and Anita (Vidisha Srivastava) to recover the code before the mission fails, leading to a series of rib-tickling situations and chaotic experiments. Will Vibhuti manage to complete his secret mission, or will his overconfidence land him into deeper trouble?"

Watch Happu Ki Ultan Paltan at 10:00 PM and Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai at 10:30 PM, every Monday to Friday, only on &TV!