Happu Ki Ultan Paltan & Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai New Episodes: There Will Be Lot Of Uproar & Magic Of Poetry

In &TV's Happu Ki Ultan Paltan and Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai's upcoming tracks, viewers are in for a laugh riot as both Happu and the residents of Modern Colony find themselves tangled in comical chaos of one reading minds and the other lost in shayari!

About Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, Geetanjali Mishra aka Rajesh shares, "Happu (Yogesh Tripathi) is frustrated with Rajesh for constantly arguing that he never understands what's in her mind and that she always has to spell everything out for him! The same complaint follows him to the police station, where the Commissioner (Kishore Bhanushali) lashes out after Happu accidentally lets a most-wanted criminal escape. Annoyed, Happu prays to God, wishing for the power to read people's minds-and to his surprise, his wish is granted! Initially thrilled, Happu begins understanding everyone's inner thoughts, from his family to criminals, but soon realizes that knowing too much can be more troublesome than he imagined. The chaos peaks when a cunning diamond smuggler, Gajju Gajendra, learns of Happu's newfound power and decides to manipulate him with mischievous thoughts. Will Happu find a way out of this mess, or will his 'mann ki baat' turn into his biggest regret?"

About Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, Shubhangi Atre aka Angoori Bhabi shares, "Modern Colony is in turmoil with the arrival of a mysterious poet, Shayar Sherkhan, who charms women with his romantic verses! Panic spreads as Tiwari (Rohitashv Gour) and Vibhuti (Aasif Sheikh) fear that their beloved bhabhis might fall for his poetic traps. Determined to protect them, both starts keeping watch over their homes. To outdo each other, Vibhuti and Tiwari even disguise themselves as Sherkhan to impress the bhabhis-but before their plan can unfold, the real Sherkhan wins everyone's hearts! The twist comes when Saxena (Saanand Verma) discovers that Sherkhan is actually his friend, poet Chirkin, who turned into a flirtatious shayar after a heartbreak. But will Saxena be able to expose the Badnam Shayar Sherkhan, or will the smooth-talking poet continue to charm the ladies of Modern Colony?"

Watch Happu Ki Ultan Paltan at 10 PM and Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai at 10:30 PM, every Monday to Friday only on &TV!