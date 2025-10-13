Happu Ki Ultan Paltan: Geetanjali Mishra Visits Ujjain To Seek Mahakal’s Divine Blessings!

Geetanjali Mishra , who plays the vivacious Rajesh in &TV's gharelu comedy Happu Ki Ultan Paltan , is popularly known not just for her on-screen charm but also for her unwavering devotion to Lord Shiva. A true Shiv bhakt, Geetanjali's faith runs deep; she often attributes her strength, calmness, and creativity to the blessings of Bholenath. Recently, she took a spiritual detour from her busy shooting schedule to visit the sacred Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga in Ujjain, one of the holiest abodes of Lord Shiva.

Speaking about her divine journey, Geetanjali Mishra aka Rajesh, shared, "The moment I arrived in Ujjain, I could feel an inexplicable energy in the air. The vibrations of devotion, the chants of 'Har Har Mahadev,' and the spiritual aura around the Mahakal Temple instantly filled my heart with peace. Standing before the Shivlinga during the evening aarti, surrounded by thousands of devotees, was an emotion beyond words. Everything just simply created a divine symphony that touched my very soul."

Being an avid devotee at Lord Shiva temples Geetanjali believes that Lord Shiva is not only a destroyer of evil but also a symbol of balance and inner calm. "Whenever I visit a Shiv temple, I feel mentally, emotionally, and spiritually recharged. Mahakal's presence is powerful yet so compassionate. I prayed for my family, our entire Happu Ki Ultan Paltan team, and for all those who shower their love on us," she said with a soft smile, her hands gracefully joined. After seeking Mahakal's blessings, Geetanjali soaked in the vibrant spirit of Ujjain, "From relishing the city's iconic poha-jalebi breakfast to enjoying Dal Bafla in the bustling markets, I embraced every local flavor. I stroll along Ram Ghat at sunset, watching the shimmering reflections on the sacred Shipra River, becomes a moment of pure reflection and gratitude. This sacred city of Ujjain connects you deeply to your roots; it reminds you of the timeless faith that keeps us grounded and grateful. My visit to Ujjain got me spiritually rejuvenated and even more grateful for life's blessings.

