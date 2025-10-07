Has Star Plus Spent Over ₹100 Crore Over The Star Parivar Awards & Channel’s 25-Year Celebration?

Star Parivaar Awards has always been one of television's biggest nights, but this year feels truly different. Both the channel and the awards are celebrating 25 glorious years, and buzz in the industry suggests that Star Plus has gone all out to mark the milestone in grand style. Speculations are rife that this year's celebration could be the most expensive ever, with whispers that over ₹100 crore may have been spent to pull off the spectacular event. Every detail from artist lineups and designer costumes to massive, cinematic-scale sets has reportedly been upgraded for maximum impact and nostalgia.

Adding to the grandeur, this year's edition isn't just about trophies it's a full-fledged reunion extravaganza! With surprise acts, nostalgic throwbacks, and special performances from some of the most iconic faces of Star Plus history, the night is set to take viewers down memory lane. Industry chatter also hints that many old and beloved stars returning after years may have charged hefty amounts for their special appearances, making this silver jubilee celebration even more star-studded and high-profile.

Even Krushna Abhishek, hosting the evening, is said to have received a massive fee, making his presence one of the highlights of the night. Star Plus seems to have left no stone unturned whether it's the show's scale, its emotional quotient, or its sheer glamour factor to ensure that this 25-year celebration stands out as a once-in-a-lifetime television event.

If the rumors are true, fans are in for a spectacle like never before packed with jaw-dropping performances, long-awaited reunions, and unforgettable moments that could very well make television history.

Don't miss the fun! Watch Star Parivaar Awards 2025 on 12th October at 7pm only on Star Plus.