He Cooks, He Acts, He Sets The Bar High; Bharat Ahlawwat Is The Green Flag We Didn’t Know We Needed

Zee TV's Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile has been winning over audiences with its heartwarming tale of two souls destined to cross paths. While the chemistry and drama on-screen keep viewers hooked, it's actor Bharat Ahlawwat, who plays the ever-charming Raghav, stealing hearts as the ultimate "green flag" hero. But off-screen, Bharat has a side that would completely surprise his fans: he's a passionate home chef!

Yes, you read that right. The actor has even transformed his makeup room into a cosy mini kitchen, complete with an air fryer and all the essentials to whip up healthy, home-style meals. From quick munchies to warm, comforting bites, Bharat's culinary experiments have become a hot favourite on set, especially with his on-screen Sharda Bua, played by Jayati Bhatia, who often relishes the meals he lovingly prepares. His thoughtful gestures and love for cooking have not only added charm to his character but also made him a favourite among the entire cast and crew.

Bharat shared, "Cooking is my stress buster, and I've always been passionate about making healthy food. Since we spend such long hours on set, I prefer eating home-style meals instead of ordering food from outside. That's why I keep an air fryer in my makeup room and often make quick snacks or light meals for myself, like sweet potato wedges, veggie tikkas, or grilled chicken. I also love experimenting with fun, healthy recipes whenever I get a break. Sometimes I cook for Jayati ma'am or share my snacks with the team, and they always enjoy it! For me, food is my love language, just like Raghav in the show, I enjoy caring for the people around me and making them happy with something I've cooked."

While Bharat enjoys cooking on set, the upcoming episodes of the show will see Reet (Aayushi Khurana) trying every possible way to reveal Bua ji's true face to Raghav. But will she succeed in exposing the truth, or will Bua Ji manage to keep her real side hidden?

