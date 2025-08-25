Himmat Ke Samundar Ki, Hai Yeh ‘Kahaani Har Ghar Ki’ With Juhi Parmar Only On Zee TV

Behind every closed door, there are untold stories of women - stories of silent battles with emotional neglect, of compromises made for family, of dreams paused, and of strength that often goes unnoticed. While these realities shape countless lives across the country, they rarely find a voice in the public eye.

It is this silence that Zee TV now seeks to break. With the unveiling of its refreshed brand identity Aapka Apna ZEE, the channel deepens its connection with viewers by presenting content that goes beyond entertainment to address conversations that truly matter. Taking this thought forward, Zee TV introduces a clutter-breaking new reality format - Kahaani Har Ghar Ki. Anchored by the beloved Juhi Parmar, the show provides women across India with a safe and respectful platform to share their stories. Produced by Zee Studios, Kahaani Har Ghar Ki will premiere on 1st September and air Monday-Friday at 6:30 pm on Zee TV.

Over the years, Juhi Parmar has won the trust and admiration of audiences with her relatable performances and empowering portrayals. With this new format, she returns not just as a popular actor but as "Aapki Juhi" - a listener, a mentor, and a compassionate guide who creates a safe space where women feel heard, understood, and supported.

Each episode of Kahaani Har Ghar Ki will bring to life the deeply personal journey of a real-life woman, highlighting issues such as emotional neglect, family pressure, relationship struggles, and career sacrifices. Through candid conversations and expert guidance from psychologists and special guests, the show aims to break stereotypes, foster empathy, and inspire viewers to reflect on the hidden realities within their own homes.

To mirror the show's sensitivity, the press conference was designed as an immersive experience. Media representatives were given headphones and engaged in an audio version of a story drawn from the show. Devoid of visuals and guided solely by narration, the story unfolded both sides of a real-life conflict, ending at a tense, unresolved moment. Just as curiosity peaked, Juhi Parmar took to the stage and spoke about why these unheard female voices need to come forward and be acknowledged today.

Raghavendra Hunsur, Chief Creative Officer, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, said, "Every human carry stories of struggles, silent pains, unspoken battles, and also of resilience, courage, and hope. Kahaani Har Ghar Ki is not just a show, it is a shoulder to lean on, a friend who listens, and a space where unheard voices find empathy. From women who fight battles in relationships, careers, and society, to unsung heroes who have achieved quietly-we bring their truths to light. Through this platform, we hope to remind every viewer that no matter how heavy the journey, there is always a way forward. This show is our gift of listening, understanding, and celebrating the spirit of survival and strength."

Mangesh Kulkarni, Chief Channel Officer, Zee TV, added, "At Zee TV, our endeavour is to showcase content with purpose, content that resonates with audience & is routed in actual realitiy. With the launch of Kahaani Har Ghar Ki, we take a step towards creating a space for conversations that are often left unsaid within Indian households. Starting at early prime time, the show represents our commitment to building deeper emotional connections by shining a light on real issues and empowering individuals to share their truth every day. It's a show with real people and real emotions and we believe this format, led by Juhi Parmar's empathetic presence, will strike a meaningful chord with audiences across the country."

Juhi Parmar said, "Over the years, I've played many characters that resonated deeply with Indian women, but Kahaani Har Ghar Ki is special because it allows me to engage with real stories and real emotions at a deeper and personal level. Sometimes all a woman needs is a safe space to speak her truth, and this show gives her exactly that. I feel honoured to be a part of a format that doesn't just inspire but encourages empathy and meaningful conversations in households across the country. What makes it even more empowering is that women can also reach out through the toll-free number we've introduced, so their stories can be heard and possibly featured on the show."

Kahaani Har Ghar Ki is more than just entertainment, the show promises to deliver connection, reflection, and courage - because every home has a story... and some stories truly need to be heard.

Mark your calendars as Kahaani Har Ghar Ki premieres on Zee TV on 1st September and will air Monday- Friday at 6:30 PM!