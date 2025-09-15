Hindi Diwas 2025 EXCL: Abhishek Sharrma Of Vasudha Celebrates Hindi’s Global Reach and Cultural Impact

As India celebrates Hindi Diwas on September 14, television actor Abhishek Sharrma, who plays Devansh in the hit Zee TV show Vasudha, shared his heartfelt thoughts on the significance of the Hindi language in both his personal and professional life.

"For me, Hindi has always been the most natural way of expressing myself. From school assignments to conversations at home, it has been a constant companion in my life. What amazes me today is how Hindi has grown beyond India, whether it's people learning the language in schools abroad or enjoying our films and shows with subtitles, the reach is truly global. As an actor, it makes me proud to know that when I perform in Hindi, I am part of a culture that is traveling across borders and touching new audiences. On Hindi Diwas, I celebrate not just the language that shaped my identity but also its growing importance in connecting India with the world," he said.

Hindi Diwas, observed every year to commemorate the adoption of Hindi as one of India's official languages, highlights the language's cultural, literary, and social significance. Once confined largely to India's regional context, Hindi has now emerged as a global language through cinema, television, music, literature, and digital platforms.

Abhishek's sentiments resonate with a new generation of actors and creators who take pride in bringing authentic storytelling to a worldwide audience. With more people engaging with Hindi content-whether through streaming platforms or international film festivals-Hindi has become a powerful medium to represent India's diverse traditions and emotions.

Experts believe that Hindi's growing influence is not just limited to entertainment but also education and cross-cultural exchange. Schools abroad are incorporating Hindi in their curricula, while Indian films and series are being translated and appreciated by audiences from Europe, the Americas, and Southeast Asia.

On this Hindi Diwas, Abhishek's words remind us that language is not merely a tool for communication but a bridge connecting cultures, emotions, and identities across the globe. His tribute reinforces how Hindi continues to play a pivotal role in shaping India's global presence and preserving its rich cultural heritage.