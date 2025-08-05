“I Cried So Much That My Eyes Got Swollen,” Says Megha Chakraborty On Her Role As Ishani

Star Plus' newest offering Ishani brings to screen a heartfelt story of a woman burdened by expectations, torn between her dreams and duties. The show follows the journey of Ishani, a young woman navigating through emotional struggles, complex relationships, and unspoken sacrifices. With its rooted storytelling and powerful performances, Ishani has already started making an impact with its raw portrayal of a woman's silent battles.

Megha Chakraborty, who plays the titular role of Ishani, opens up about how closely she connects with the early phase of Ishani's journey. "The earlier life of Ishani I think I can relate to, because she is very ambitious and fearless. She wasn't afraid of anyone. She fought for her truth. She always kept her point of view, and there were many things about her that I could connect with. But I definitely cannot relate to her married life, because she is facing a lot of problems."

Speaking about one of the most demanding scenes she shot, Megha recalls, "There was a scene with Anurag, a nine-page-long scene and it was extremely emotional. It was the first time Anurag confronted me, explaining why he left me, and the misunderstandings between us. I accused him, but then came a moment where he made me feel helpless. It was beautifully written, and I cried so much that my eyes got swollen. It was one of the most emotional scenes I've ever done."

Megha also shared heartfelt advice for her character: "Ishani is full of responsibilities of the house, her husband but never for herself. I think she should start thinking about herself. Just like many women, she needs to realize we get only one life. Responsibilities matter, but so does self-care."

The show Ishani presents a compelling tale of a woman caught between what society expects of her and what her heart truly desires. The promos hint at emotional confrontations, suppressed dreams, and the silent strength that keeps Ishani going.

