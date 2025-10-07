‘I’m Nothing Like Her’: Saru Actress Anushka Merchande Reacts To Getting Hate For Playing A Negative Role

Anushka Merchande, who plays the role of Anika in Zee TV's popular show Saru, has been receiving mixed reactions from viewers for her portrayal of a negative character. Netizens have been expressing dislike toward the dark shades her character brings on screen. There are times when people cross limits and post harsh comments on the actor's social media posts, too. Anushka has now responded to the hate directed at her due to her on-screen role. The actor shared a heartfelt message urging audiences to separate an actor's craft from their real-life personality.

Anushka said: "I truly believe audiences should never merge an actor's real life with the on-screen character they play. Anika in Saru is a role I portray, not who I am. No show can move forward without a negative character; it's what creates drama, depth, and balance. People may hate Anika, but that only means I'm doing justice to the part. Off-screen, I'm nothing like her, and I'd love for people to appreciate the craft instead of confusing it with reality."

Anushka has been portraying Anika, a complex and layered personality, amazingly. Anika has also become one of the most talked-about characters on television right now.

The actor further adds that playing a negative role is an opportunity to explore challenging emotions and bring authenticity to the story. "As performers, our goal is to make the audience feel something: love, anger, empathy. If they're reacting strongly, it means the story is working."

With her heartfelt clarification, Anushka hopes audiences will continue to appreciate her dedication and talent beyond the screen. Saru also stars Mohak Matkar(Saru), Shagun Pandey(Ved), and others.

In the latest episodes of the show, the storyline takes a dramatic turn as Saru's engagement to Ved faces unexpected challenges. Will they get married despite so many people trying to separate them?

To know more, tune in to Saru, every day at 7.30 pm, only on Zee TV!