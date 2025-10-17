I Want To Talk TV Premiere Date & Time: When & Where To Watch The Film On TV?

Mumbai, October 2025: Staying true to its promise of delivering cinema that is UNroutine, UNexpected, and UNformula, &xplorHD presents the World Television Premiere of Shoojit Sircar's critically acclaimed masterpiece, I Want To Talk, on 19th October at 9 PM. Starring Abhishek Bachchan in a powerful and nuanced performance, the film has been celebrated across for its storytelling and emotional depth.

More than just a story of recovery, I Want To Talk follows a man whose life takes an unexpected turn after a throat surgery leaves him grappling with extraordinary health challenges and the emotional weight of losing his voice.

Deeply moving and beautifully crafted, this heartfelt cinematic journey perfectly aligns with &xplorHD's vision of presenting stories that go beyond the ordinary, sparking reflection and conversation long after the credits roll. Garnering widespread critical acclaim, I Want To Talk recently won accolades at Filmfare for Best Actor, Director and Screenplay. Bringing an intimate, courage, and reconnection - this is a film where every pause resonates, and every word becomes a quiet act of healing.

Don't miss the World Television Premiere of Shoojit Sircar's heartfelt slice-of-life drama, I Want To Talk, on 19th October at 9PM only on &xplorHD