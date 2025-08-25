In Laughter Chef, Everybody Came Together As A Team: Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi

With Laughter Chef becoming a surprise hit by blending food with laughter and drama, Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi-the face and flavor of the show-still carries the sparkle in his voice when he talks about the experience. For him, the success wasn't just about TRPs or trending reels, but about the unity behind the scenes.

"I think the first important thing to share is that in Laughter Chef, everybody came together as a team. Nobody came as an individual-whether they were an old star, a new star, or someone not from the field. The stars came together. The team that put the show together came in support of the team," he said.

He added, "Every person involved in the show only thought of one thing: how to make things better-whether it was the social media team, the creative team, or the back kitchen team that tirelessly kept working on new concepts and recipes and took ideation from me as well."

The energy, he said, was contagious. "When so many forces come together, thinking of creating something that's the best, I don't see any reason why it should fail. We all cherished the moments that we had on the show."

It wasn't just the team that made it special, but the audience response too. "What was beautiful was that they accepted everything as natural-not enforced, not forced upon, not scripted. India loves cooking, India loves comedy, India loves singing, and India loves a bit of drama. When all these things came into one basket and were stirred into a beautiful sauce, the result was outstanding," he said.

Having wrapped up the season, Chef Sokhi is already deep into what's next. He said, "We've been shooting since December, and a lot of the projects were on hold. Now, I'm running around to give time to build new businesses and cash in on what Laughter Chef has given me."

He revealed, "I'm working on launching a new FMCG category business that was put on hold, building a new office, launching a podcast, and even developing a farm for a 'farm-to-table' experience every weekend."

But even with new-age projects brewing, Chef Sokhi remains a believer in traditional culinary formats. "Traditional shows can still do very well. BBC Good Food continues to air straightforward cooking shows. In India, of course, there needs to be some spice, some drama, and emotion," he said.

"The word 'chef' is now part of many genres-from singing to drama-based shows. And I truly believe that the chef fraternity should feel proud and happy about everything that's happening with the word chef," Chef Sokhi concluded.