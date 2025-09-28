Ind Vs Pak Asia Cup 2025 Final LIVE Streaming: Will It Break Bigg Boss 19's Record? Where To Watch Online?

Ind Vs Pak Asia Cup 2025 Final LIVE Streaming: Cricketers and Bollywood-TV celebrities enjoy a significant fan following in India. Cricket and cinema is indeed a religion in our country. As India and Pakistan will lock horns against each other in Asia Cup 2025 final on Sunday (September 28), fans are wondering it the mega clash will break all previous records, including the one made by Bigg Boss 19.

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH IND VS PAK LIVE MATCH?

India and Pakistan's Asia Cup 2025 match will start premiering from September 28, 8pm on SonyLIV. Fans who have a paid subscription for the OTT platform can stream the full match in HD format.

Ind vs Pak match live streaming is available for SonyLIV. Unlike other tournaments like World Cup and the Champions Trophy, JioHotstar doesn't have the exclusive streaming rights for Asia Cup 2025. All eyes are on the finale as India has won the toss and decided to field first against Pakistan.

Wondering how to stream Ind vs Pak match? Follow the steps

-Login on SonyLIV using phone number and OTP

-Go to the home page and search for Asia Cup- There's a banner on the home page itself

-Click on the Asia Cup final page, watch the full match in Hindi commentary

WILL IND VS PAK MATCH BEAT BIGG BOSS 19 LIVE STREAMING RECORD?

Bigg Boss is one of the most popular properties in the digital space. The show, which is hosted by Salman Khan, generates massive viewership every year. Bigg Boss season 19 opened with massive numbers, getting a 2.4 times reach as compared to Bigg Boss 18.

When we contacted a reliable source to know if India vs pakistan match can break Bigg Boss 19's opening record, the industry source stated, "Ind vs Pak live match always breaks viewership records. However, this time, I am a little skeptical if the Asia Cup 2025 match will get the same numbers as previous encounters. JioHotstar is a bigger platform with a huge reach, and matching Bigg Boss 19's numbers might a task for SonyLIV as there has been a strong call to boycott the India vs Pakistan match. However, the real picture might signify if the viewers are really boycotting the match or not."