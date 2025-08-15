Independence Day 2025 EXCLUSIVE: Simaran Kaur Of Jamai No 1 Reflects On Freedom, Responsibility: I Feel...

Independence Day 2025 Exclusive: India marks its 79th Independence Day today, 15th August 2025, a day that continues to remind every citizen of the sacrifices made by countless freedom fighters and the resilience that shaped the nation's journey. More than just a public holiday, the occasion reflects the spirit of unity, courage, and progress that defines India today.

Across the country, people celebrate the day with flag hoisting ceremonies, parades, cultural programs, and patriotic tributes. Schools, offices, and communities come together in honour of the tricolour, reinforcing the shared values of freedom and equality. This annual celebration is not only a reminder of India's past struggles but also a call to carry forward the responsibility of safeguarding its democratic ideals.

On this special occasion, Simaran Kaur, who plays the role of Riddhi in Zee TV's popular show Jamai No. 1, shared her thoughts on what Independence Day means to her. She expressed, "Independence Day reminds us of the countless sacrifices that gave us the freedom we often take for granted. As an Indian and as a woman, I feel proud to live in a country where dreams are becoming more accessible to everyone, regardless of their background. I still remember how, in school, we'd come dressed in white kurtas with little tricolour badges pinned to our chests, singing the national anthem with so much pride, it was such a simple yet powerful feeling of unity. Today, I salute every brave soul, who has contributed to the progress of our nation. Let's celebrate not just our freedom, but also our responsibility to uphold the values it stands for."

Her words echo the sentiments of millions who look at Independence Day not only as a commemoration of India's freedom struggle but also as a reminder of the duty each citizen holds in shaping the nation's future.

As India celebrates Independence Day 2025, the message is clear: freedom is both a privilege and a responsibility, and it is up to every generation to preserve and strengthen it.